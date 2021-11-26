Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter starrer to release on July 15, 2022

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' is all set to release on July 15 next year. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot', is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan'. In July last year, Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan shared the first look of 'Phone Bhoot' to announce their upcoming film.

Phone Bhoot is a Farhan Akhtar production under the banners of Ritesh Sidhawani's Excel Entertainment. The first poster of the film featured the three actors all dressed up in suited attire all set for action. This is the first time when fans will see Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant together on the big screen in a movie that promises to be a fun ride.

Ishaan earlier shared his love for the horror comedy genre. Speaking to IANS, he said "As an audience I love the horror comedy genre because the plot gets twisted every now and then, which makes the film an interesting watch. If I look at it from a performer's point of view, so many shades of emotion are rolled into one character. Also, I have to say that our film 'Phone Bhoot' is directed by Gurmeet Singh."

"It is interesting that Gurmeet is one of the directors of web series 'Mirzapur', and his show released on the same day as our show 'A Suitable Boy'. People loved 'Mirzapur' and also 'A Suitable Boy'. So obviously the next thing that should have happened is we are working together! This is so cool!" he had added.

Sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter, 'Phone Bhoot' is all set to ring in cinemas near you on July 15, 2022.