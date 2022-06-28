Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KATRINAKAIF Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi's horror-comedy to release on THIS date

Phone Bhoot: Starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, the upcoming horror comedy is finally set to release on October 7 this year. The information comes a day after the makers released the motion posters on Monday. Sharing the quirky poster from the theme of the film, the makers revealed the theatrical release date today. With its first look featuring the lead actors, the film has been making a good buzz around the corners. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the good news for her fans with a caption that read, "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you."

Just yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram to share the first motion poster of the film on Monday and wrote, "Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned. #PhoneBhoot".

Have a look:

Looks like Katrina has a lot of fun shooting the film! She keeps sharing photos and videos from the sets of the film. Earlier, she had shared some fun pictures from their photo shoot and captioned them, "The one stop shop for all bhoot-related problems".

Prior to that, she shared a 'behind the scenes' photo from the sets and wrote "Gang" as the caption. In the picture, Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan are seen having fun with producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment adventure comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

On the work front, Katrina has quite a few films in her hand. Apart from 'Phone Bhoot', she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has 'Pippa' up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur.