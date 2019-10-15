Pati Patni Aur Woh Poster: Kartik Aaryan as ‘pati’ Chintu Tyagi announces release date

The first look of the much-awaited Mudassar Aziz directorial film Pati Patni Aur Woh has finally been released. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles, ever since its announcement has been in the headlines. The first poster of the film was shared by Kartik on his social media account in which he can be seen in the avatar of his character named Chintu Tyagi who is the 'pati' in the film.

The poster shows Kartik on a scooter wearing a blue checkered shirt smiling and winking. The lines on the poster read, "Lijiye Khatam Hogya Intezaar! Aa Gaye Halaat Ke Shikaar.." Captioning the picture the actor shared on Instagram, he wrote, "हाये...क्या स्माइल है Miliye #ChintuTyagi se Kanpur ke sabse आदर्शवादी Pati #PatiPatniAurWoh."

The film happens to be a remake of 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in leading roles. The film will hit the theatres on 6th December.

