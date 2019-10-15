Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Pati Patni Aur Woh Poster: Kartik Aaryan as ‘pati’ Chintu Tyagi announces release date

Pati Patni Aur Woh Poster: Kartik Aaryan as ‘pati’ Chintu Tyagi announces release date

Chintu Tyagi aka Kartik Aaryan shared the first poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh on his social media in which he is seen in the avatar of a 'pati.' The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2019 12:12 IST
Representative News Image

 Pati Patni Aur Woh Poster: Kartik Aaryan as ‘pati’ Chintu Tyagi announces release date

The first look of the much-awaited Mudassar Aziz directorial film Pati Patni Aur Woh has finally been released. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles, ever since its announcement has been in the headlines. The first poster of the film was shared by Kartik on his social media account in which he can be seen in the avatar of his character named Chintu Tyagi who is the 'pati' in the film.

The poster shows Kartik on a scooter wearing a blue checkered shirt smiling and winking. The lines on the poster read, "Lijiye Khatam Hogya Intezaar! Aa Gaye Halaat Ke Shikaar.." Captioning the picture the actor shared on Instagram, he wrote, "हाये...क्या स्माइल है Miliye #ChintuTyagi se Kanpur ke sabse आदर्शवादी Pati #PatiPatniAurWoh."

Related Stories

The film happens to be a remake of 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in leading roles. The film will hit the theatres on 6th December.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13: Evicted contestant Koena Mitra's throwback pictures Next Story  