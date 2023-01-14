Pathaan Update: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer's trailer to be showcased on Burj Khalifa

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan look

Pathaan Update: The trailer of the upcoming action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is set to be projected on the grand Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The filmmakers Yash Raj Films have revealed that SRK who is currently in the Middle East for the International League T20, will witness the showcasing of his Pathaan trailer on the iconic Burj Khalifa. With this, fans can't keep calm to witness Badshah's return to the silver screen after 4 years.

Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution said, "Pathaan is one of the most eagerly awaited films of our times and a film like this deserves to be mounted in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to audiences. We are thrilled to announce that Dubai will be celebrating Shah Rakh Khan and Pathaan as the trailer of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa!"

ALSO READ: Pathaan Trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan is back in action avatar in film starring Deepika & John Abraham

Pathaan's Trailer

The action-packed trailer with King Khan's charisma has raised the bars of anticipation for the movie as they witnessed Shah Rukh in a whole new avatar in a chiseled physique with drool-worthy abs. The trailer packs a punch with action sequences, overturning cars on fire, with the charm of John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and an intense SRK as Pathaan who is called back from exile to save the country.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India. Shah Rukh's character introduces with dialogue "Party Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathaan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega."

Meanwhile, helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Pathaan'. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2, this year.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar opens up on Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' row, says 'I think we should have trust...'

Latest Bollywood News