Pathaan Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's action film continues to smash records, inches towards Rs 300 crore

Pathaan Box Office: With the release of Pathaan, Bollywood has got off to a flying start in 2023. Fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the action film and as it hit the big screens on Republic Day eve, fans lined up in large numbers outside the theaters to watch SRK, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in action. Pathaan is special for SRK's fans as it presents him in a never-seen-before avatar, that of an action hero, for the first time. The movie has been doing unprecedented business at the box office and has smashed many records. Know its collections on Monday.

Pathaan continues to attract audience on Monday

Pathaan earned Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in its five days extended weekend. The film continued to mint money on Monday, despite being a non-holiday. This has proved that fans have been eager to watch the film. As per a report in Box Office India, Pathaan earned Rs 25 crore on Day 6, taking its collections close to Rs 300 crore in India. The movie earned Rs 58.50 crore on Sunday and its collections on Monday dropped by 35 percent. It is estimated that the film will be collecting Rs 350 crore in India, Hindi version, in its first week.

Shah Rukh Khan and team Pathaan elated with film's success

After the film's initial success and record-breaking spree, Pathaan cast Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, along with director Siddharth Anand, addressed the media. At the media event, SRK and the team hoped that a sequel to Pathaan will be a bigger success. Fans are taking this as a sign that Pathaan 2 is in the offing and will happen in the near future.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has officially kick-started the YRF Spy Universe. Up next, Tiger 3 will set up the action universe even further. It is expected that director Siddharth Anand will focus on War 2 next. He is also supposed to direct Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter.

