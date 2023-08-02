OMG 2: Akshay Kumar postpones film trailer launch in wake of Nitin Desai's death

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER OMG 2 trailer launch postponed

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2's trailer was scheduled to be released today, The actor on Wednesday took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share an update with fans regarding the trailer release of OMG 2. In his post, he mentioned that he is sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai, and out of respect he is cancelling the trailer release. OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar, is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11.

See the post:

in the post, he mentioned that Nitin Desai was a ''stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity.'' He even announced that the trailer for OMG 2 will now be unveiled on Thursday, August 3 at 11 am.

Nitin Desai's sudden demise

Popular film art director Nitin Desai was found hanging at his ND Studios on Wednesday. Desai was in dire financial straits, as his ND's Art World Pvt Ltd had borrowed Rs 180 crore from CFM. For this loan, he mortgaged a total of 42 acres of land. He started facing problems with repayments in January 2020. Recently, a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company.

About OMG 2

The film has been in the news ever since its first teaser came out last month. On July 31, the film finally gets an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC).

The makers also announced that the film will be released on its original release date, i.e. August 11. OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 release of the same name, which featured Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

