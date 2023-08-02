SIIMA Awards 2023: KGF 2, Kantara and RRR get maximum nods, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB The nomination list for SIIMA 2023 is here

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), one of the biggest events for the South Indian film industry, is back again to celebrate films released last year. It honours films and celebrities of all the major South Indian languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. According to reports, the prestigious award night will be held in Dubai this year on September 15 and 16. Several popular films like RRR, Kantara, and KGF: Chapter 2 bagged major nods this year, so let's a look at all the major nominees.

Telugu

In the Telugu film industry, popularly known as Tollywood, SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged 11 nominations this year. Earlier, the film won an Oscar for its peppy number 'Naatu Naatu'. Apart from this, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna's film Sita Ramam also received 10 nominations.

Malayalam

Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam bagged 8 nominations at SIIMA 2023. On the other hand, Tovino Thomas-starrer Thallumaala got 7 nods this year. In the Best Film category, films like Nna Thaan Case Kodu, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, and Jana Gana Mana have also been nominated.

Tamil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram's film Ponniyin Selvan: I bagged a maximum nomination in Kollywood with 10 nods. Kamal Haasan's Vikram is also not much behind, it is nominated in nine different categories at SIIMA 2023. Other Tamil films which managed to bag nominations in the Best Film category include R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Dhanush-starrer Thiruchitrambalam.

Kannada

Kannada film industry, also known as Sandalwood, also gave some of the biggest hits in the year 2022. Yash-starrer KGF 2 and Rishab Shetty's Kantara lead the nomination list with 11 nods each. For the Best Film category, films like Love Mocktail 2, Vikrant Rona, and 777 Charlie are nominated.

