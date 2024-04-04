No Entry 2: Kriti, Shraddha, Manushi finalised opposite Diljit, Varun, Arjun in Salman Khan's sequel?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE No Entry Mein Entry will release in 2025

'No Entry' starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, directed by Anees Bazmee, is known for its excellent comic timing. The sequel to this entertaining film has been in the works for several years and has undergone several casting changes. Stars like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh are going to be seen in No Entry 2. Meanwhile, a new update has also come out regarding its lead ladies.

No Entry 2's stellar cast

No Entry directed by Anees Bazmee was released in the year 2005. Now after 20 years, the announcement of its sequel has increased the curiosity of the fans. Veteran producer Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the big release of one of his most awaited films Maidaan. During its promotions, Kapoor gave various updates about several releases like No Entry 2, Mr. India 2 and Wanted 2. The producer said that No Entry 2 will feature the trio of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh instead of the original cast of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan.

Female leads of No Entry 2

Now it is known that Manushi Chhillar is ready to add another achievement to her list. After working in action films like Operation Valentine, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, and period-drama Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi is reportedly all set to star in a comedy film. According to reports, Manushi Chhillar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon will join the esteemed star cast of No Entry Mein Entry, the sequel to the 2005 film No Entry.

The project, which was announced earlier this year, will not only mark Manushi's first on-screen appearance with Kriti and Shraddha, but it also marks the first time that the actress will be seen pairing up with Arjun, Varun, and Diljit. If rumours are to be believed, Manushi, Kriti, and Shraddha will have important roles in the film. However, this news is yet to be officially confirmed.

Also Read: Laksh Lalwani unleash madness in Kill teaser, Karan Johar shares 'bloodiest ride ever' | WATCH