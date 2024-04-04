Laksh Lalwani unleash madness in Kill teaser, Karan Johar shares 'bloodiest ride ever' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raghav Juyal, Laksh Lalwani's Kill Teaser is out now

Raghav Juyal and Laksh Lalwani starrer Kill has been in the news ever since its announcement. The film has been produced by ace filmmaker Karan Johar. And after much wait, its teaser is finally out. The Kill teaser looked intense and gave an insight into the mad world of Raghav Juyal and Laksh Lalwani.

Karan Johar shared the Kill teaser on his Instagram profile. "One night. One train. One reason to…#KILL Presenting the #KILLTeaser, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal & Tanya Maniktala. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. India theatrical release - 5th July. Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised." read his caption.

Watch the teaser here:

Kill is Laksh Lalwani's debut film

For the Unversed will mark his Bollywood debut with this film. Previously, he appeared on TV shows and will now appear on the big screen. Moreover, he will also star in Dharma Productions, Bedhadak opposite Shanaya Kapoor and Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Kill premiere took place at this film festival

Kill premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Kill was one of the ten selected to screen at the prestigious film festival. Confirming the news through an Instagram post, the filmmaker released the first look of the action film.

Kill cast and release date

The cast of the film also includes Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal. Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt is best known for directing 'Hurdang' which starred Sunny Kaushal, Vijay Varma, and Nushrat Bharucha. While sharing the poster, Karan Johar revealed that Kill will be released in theaters on July 5, 2024.

