Varun Dhawan to star in David Dhawan's untitled next, release date announced

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's untitled next will be released nationwide on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2025

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has worked in three hit films made by his father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan. After 'Main Tera Hero', 'Judwaa 2' and 'Coolie No. 1' once again Varun will be seen working with his father. On Thursday, the makers have announced a new film starring Varun Dhawan. It is noteworthy that this film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani. However, the name of the film has not been announced yet.

Varun and David's next will be released on?

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's untitled next will be released nationwide on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2025. This will be a family comedy entertainment film. This will be Varun's fourth film with his father David Dhawan. Taran Adarsh also posted the announcement note on his Twitter profile.

Varun was seen for the first time in David Dhawan's film in 2014

Varun first worked with his father David Dhawan in 2014 in the film 'Main Tera Hero', which was a remake of the Telugu film 'Kandiriga'. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Nargis Fakhri and Ileana D'Cruz were seen in the lead roles in this film. After this, Varun was seen in 'Judwaa 2' in the year 2017. In an interview about working with their father David Dhawan, Varun had said that his father is a comedy king. He made such films for three decades and got success. In such a situation, I feel safe doing it with them.

Varun last worked in father David Dhawan's film 'Coolie No. 1'. This film was released in the year 2020. Apart from Varun, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal were also seen in lead roles in this film. However, compared to the previous films, this film was unsuccessful at the box office.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Atlee's Baby John.

