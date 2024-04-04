Alia to play Jazz singer in SLB's Love & War featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor will feature in SLB's Love & War

Ever since the announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love and War has been made, every detail from the film is garnering attention. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are going to be seen in lead roles in this film. According to media reports, this triangular love story will be based on the time of war. Moreover, this will be Ranbir and Alia's second film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vicky Kaushal.

How will Alia's character be in the film?

Amidst the continuous discussions regarding Love and War, a new update has come regarding the film. According to a latest report, Alia Bhatt is going to be seen as a jazz singer in the film. The report further claimed that, the characters of all three actors will be seen struggling with complex situations in the film. However, no information has been given in the report regarding the character of both the actors.

The film will release on Christmas next year

The report claims that Alia is very excited about playing this character, because she has sung songs for her films before. It is being said that this could be one of the most complex characters he has played so far. According to the report, the preparation of the film has started and its shooting is expected to start from the month of November or December. It is set to be released on the occasion of Christmas next year.

Alia will be seen in these films

Talking about Alia's upcoming films, she will soon be seen in Dharma Production's Jigra. She has completed the shooting of this film under the direction of Vasan Bala. Vedang Raina will be seen with her in the film. Apart from this, she will also be seen in YRF's Spy Universe.

Also Read: Love & War: Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial