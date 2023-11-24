'Mujhe papa ki yaad agyi...' Ranbir Kapoor opens up about missing Rishi Kapoor while shooting Animal

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ranbir Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is in the news for his upcoming film Animal. The makers of the film released the trailer of the film with much fanfare at PVR Cinema, Connaught Place, Delhi. The film's lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna attended the event. The trailer of the film is getting a good response from the audience. Now the actor revealed that he was missing his father Rishi Kapoor while shooting for the film.

Ranbir remembered Rishi Kapoor while shooting for Animal

The film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also present at the 'Animal' trailer launch. During the trailer launch, both Ranbir and Bobby talked about their father Rishi Kapoor, and actor Dharmendra. Bobby also praised Dharmendra's acting in his father's recently released film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. At the same time, Ranbir remembered his late father during the shooting of the film. Talking about the late great actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir said, “Whenever I met Sandeep. I used to ask him to give references for my character. I never felt things like this and subconsciously I missed my father. I think the way he talked. He was a very passionate and aggressive man. So I have tried to take this legacy of my father in my character."

Watch the video here:

The film will be released on this day

Let us tell you that the pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen for the first time in this film. This film will hit the theaters on December 1. Animal will compete with Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur at the box office. As per a report by Sacnilk Entertainment, the upcoming action thriller flick is expected to churn out huge on its opening day. The report states that Animal might collect Rs 50 crore nett on its release day. However, the advance bookings of the film have not been commenced yet.

