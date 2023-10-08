Mission Raniganj Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's film continues to STRUGGLE on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Official poster of Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar's latest film Mission Raniganj continues to struggle at the box office on its second day. After a low opening day, the survival thriller failed to churn out big on Saturday as well. As per Sacnilk, Mission Raniganj minted just Rs 4.70 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 7.5 crore after two days.

However, the film witnessed nearly double hike in its collection on Saturday but the figures cannot be considered impressive.

The film is released in cinemas alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Thank You For Coming. Despite no other South or Hindi film release, both the films are still struggling to earn big numbers for its producers.

Mission Raniganj's Review

Akshay Kumar does not look like Akshay Kumar in this film. He has worked very hard on the character. From look to language, everything is different. Looking at Akshay Kumar's character in this film, it would not be wrong to say that now Akshay is leaving aside the obsession of box office and focusing on choosing legitimate stories.

Read the complete review of the film by Sarika Swaroop here.

More details about Mission Raniganj

The film revolves around the horrific incident of the collapse of Raniganj coalfields in 1989. In the film, Akshay plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 trapped miners at the coalfields. Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who previously collaborated with Akshay for Rustom (2016).

