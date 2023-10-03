Tuesday, October 03, 2023
     
  Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's film will now release a week after Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's film will now release a week after Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's film Merry Christmas got a new release date. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the silver screen on December 15 and was set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha. Read the latest updates on the film here.

Shruti Kaushal New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2023
Merry Christmas new release date
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Merry Christmas preponed

The early 2023 was nothing less than a film festival but this is not it. Some of the biggest and most highly-anticipated films will see their theatrical releases towards the yearend. Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif's first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi, has already created a buzz among cinema cognoscenti, who were rooting for the film. However, the makers have changed its release date yet again. 

For those uninitiated, Merry Christmas was earlier slated for release on December 23, two days before Christmas. Later, the makers announced December 15 as its final release date, therefore clashing with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha at the box office. On October 3, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, formerly X, and shared the new release date of Merry Christmas, December 8. The film will now release a week after Ranbir Kapoor's most-awaited film Animal. 

Merry Christmas gets a new release date

Sharing the latest update, Taran Adarsh wrote, "KATRINA KAIF - VIJAY SETHUPATHI: ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ TO ARRIVE ONE WEEK EARLY... 8 Dec 2023 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time. #MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages [#Hindi and #Tamil] with different supporting actors. Produced by #RameshTaurani, #JayaTaurani, #SanjayRoutray and #KewalGarg. #TipsFilms #MatchboxPictures." 

Take a look: 

Merry Christmas to release a week after Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is set to release on December 1. The gore-action film is one of the most-talked-about multi-starrer films which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and others. The makers recently dropped its teaser on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. Notably, if Merry Christmas releases just a week after Animal, it might affect the box office collection of Kapoor's film. 

