'May our collaboration...', Karan Johar announces film with Kartik Aaryan on his birthday

There are few actors in Bollywood whose first film makes success and catapults them to stardom within no time. Kartik Aaryan happens to be one of them. The actor had become a crush of the entire nation within no time.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce his maiden collaboration with Kartik Aaryan. He shared a poster and along with that, he wrote in the caption, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day!! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies & @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August 2025.

He added, Kartik, happy birthday to you...may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen. @ektakapoor, being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different!!!!" As soon as it was announced, fans flooded the comment section and congratulated the duo. Kartik Aaryan responded to the post with a heart emoji. One user said, "Cant's wait". Another user said, "Finally. The most awaited collab".

Meanwhile on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Chandu Champion. The film is based on Murlikant Petkar, who was India's first Paralympic gold medalist, when he won at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany. The Paralympian was bestowed with Padma Shri in 2018. Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film is also jointly produced by Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will also mark the actor's first collaboration with Kabir and second one with Sajid. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 14 next year.

This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker who is well known for films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. The film will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and Bhool Bhulaiaa 3 in his kitty. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film did well at the box office.

