Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Check total earnings of Salman Khan's spy thriller here

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy thriller film Tiger 3 was released on the occasion of Diwali. There is a lot of craze among the audience regarding the film as it entered the Rs 100 crore club on the third day of its release. At the same time, on the 6th day, the film joined the Rs 200 crore club at the domestic box office, while the worldwide earnings of the film reached Rs 300 crore.

According to the reports of Sacnilk, Tiger 3 has minted Rs 6.27 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 243.52 crore. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif spy thriller had an overall 12.14% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday.

It is worth saying that this Diwali season has been taken over by Salman Khan's Tiger 3. While the film has been immensely awaited by the audience, it certainly went on to leave an indelible mark with its phenomenal opening of 44.50 Cr. that too on Diwali day.

Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action thriller might emerge as the third successful installment in the Tiger franchise.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai had previously created some huge records at the Indian box office. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War also make special appearances in the film, marking a huge event in YRF’s spy universe.

