Video of Shahid Kapoor continuing to dance after tripping at IFFI goes viral | Watch

Shahid Kapoor who is recognised for portraying romantic roles, has taken part in action films and thrillers and is the recipient of several awards. He is not only known for his acting skills but also for his incredible dance moves. A video of his dance performance is now going viral on social media. The actor wowed the audience and set the stage on fire with his energetic dance moves, however, in the end, he slipped and fell. He quickly got up in style and got back in form.

Fans can be heard cheering for him in the viral clip and hailed the actor for keeping his spirits high despite the fall. At the end of the video, he can also be seen showering his fans with flying kisses in the air. As soon as the video clip went viral, fans flooded the comment section to support the actor. While one called him a “Real performer,” another said, “It’s ok brother those things happen.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor actor will next be seen in Deva, which will also star Pooja Hegde. Notably, the makers of Deva had also unveiled Kapoor’s look from the film earlier last month, and it oozed nothing but style and class. Deva is all set to release in theatres on October 11, 2024.

