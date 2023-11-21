'Important Event': Photo of Shefali Shah ironing her saree before Emmys goes viral - SEE PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah is respected for her acting prowess in films, and series and has received local and foreign accolades for her performances. Many celebrities graced the red carpet in New York for the 51st International Emmy Awards and among them, Shefali Shah arrived in a simple yet elegant-looking red saree. Before the event began, Shefali had posted a picture on Instagram stories which is now going viral on social media.

The actress was seen ironing her outfit. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Have to have hitch at an ability to solve it. Thanks @radhikamehra @toraniofficial for a back up".Shefali Shah was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for the second season of the critically acclaimed series Delhi Crime.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMShefali Shah before Emmys

Apart from Shefali and Karla, the other nominees included in the category were Connie Nielsen for the Danish series Drommeren and Billie Piper for the British show I Hate Suzie Too. However, the actress could not register a win in the Best Performance by an Actress category at the International Emmy Awards, losing out to the Mexcian actor Karla Souza, who won the award for her performance in the series La Caida.

For the unversed, the first season of Delhi Crime had won the International Emmy for the best drama series in 2020, the first ever for India. After small parts on television and a brief stint in cinema in Rangeela (1995), Shefali Shah gained wider recognition in 1997 for her role in the popular series Hasratein. Her notable works include Karthik Calling Karthik, Dil Dhadakne Do, Jalsa, Darlings, Doctor G, Neeyat and Three of Us among others.

