'Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai...', Kartik Aaryan reacts to his dating life discussion on Koffee With Karan 8

There are few actors in Bollywood whose first film makes success and catapults them to stardom within no time. Kartik Aaryan happens to be one of them. The actor had become a crush of the entire nation when Sara Ali Khan expressed she had a 'huge crush' on him in 2018 when she first graced the Koffee couch. Recently, in an episode of Koffee With Karan 8, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Karan Johar hinted at a common ex, Kartik Aaryan, whom both actresses had dated at different times.

When Sara Ali Khan was asked if being friends with her ex, Kartik Aaryan, was easy, Sara clearly stated, "It isn’t always easy. Now, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has responded to the ongoing discussions about his dating life. In an conversation with Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan stated that, "Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nehi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye."

I expect the same from my (partner). It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don’t work out...par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine ke yeh khatam ho jayega. I think you should respect that time, that moment. I think you should respect yourself also. Aap jab woh baat karte ho toh aisa nahin hai ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai.", he further added.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Chandu Champion. The film is based on Murlikant Petkar, who was India's first Paralympic gold medalist, when he won at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany. The Paralympian was bestowed with Padma Shri in 2018.

Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film is also jointly produced by Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will also mark the actor's first collaboration with Kabir and second one with Sajid. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 14 next year. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker who is well known for films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. The film will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and Bhool Bhulaiaa 3 in his kitty. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film did well at the box office.

