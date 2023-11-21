How Helen silenced critics with her versatility in 'Lahu Ke Do Rang', Mahesh Bhatt opens up | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahesh Bhatt and Helen

Mahesh Bhatt is a prominent and influential figure in the Indian film industry, known for his contributions as a filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer. The filmmaker recently about Helen's reaction, when he offered her the film Lahu Ke Do Rang. In an interview with Rediff, Mahesh Bhatt said that someone told him that he was pagal for not shooting a dance song, but an emotional film with Helen. He said, "When we were filming in Bombay's Natraj Studio, a reputed choreographer shooting on the next stage, walked up to me, a junior director, and asked 'Suna hai Helen ke sath shooting kar raha hai, dance hai kya?... Shaking my head I replied, Nahin emotional film hai. Helen ke sath emotional film bana rahe ho pagal hai kya?"

"Helen Ji herself was happy to do my film, but she was nervous about whether she would be able to pull off the role that demanded not song and dance but emotional drama. She was also surprised I wanted to cast her opposite a pop star like Vinod Khanna. However, once she jumped on board, she gave every bit of herself to the role. She went beyond my expectations and not only 'looked' Suzy but with her talent and depth, debunked the myth that an actress is limited by her image. Give her a strong role and she will deliver. The audience loved her then, they still do and as they say, time is the best critic.", Mahesh Bhatt further added.

Helen got her major break in Bollywood in 1958 at the age of 19, when she performed the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Shakti Samanta's film, Howrah Bridge, which was sung by Geeta Dutt. After that, offers started pouring in throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Her other notable works include Yeh Mera Dil, which was featured in the 1978 movie Don, Piya Tu Ab to Aaja from 1971 movie Caravan.

Born on September 20, 1948, Mahesh Bhatt made his directorial debut with the film 'Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain' in 1974, but it was his 1982 film 'Arth' that catapulted him to fame as a director. Bhatt's films often explore themes of love, relationships, societal norms, and complex human emotions. He went on to become one of the most recognised directors of the Indian film industry in the next decade, giving both art-houses works such as Daddy, Swayam, Awaargi, Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin among others.

