Vir Das brings Emmy to India, shares award with Derry Girls Season 3

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vir Das wins Emmy Award

Indian stand up comedian Vir Das has cone again made the country proud as he won the Emmy Awards 2023 in the unique comedy special category. The 44-year-old was nominated for Vir Das: Landing, streaming on Netflix. Das shared the award with 'Derry Girls - Season 3. Emmy Awards, one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the world was held in New York City. This time two Indian series on the OTT platform are nominated in the International Emmy Awards 2023. In this, actress Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Season 2 and Veer Das's comedy special Veer Das: Landing are nominated. However, Shefali Shah could not bag the ward. She lost the Best Actor award to Mexican actor Karla Souza, who won the award for the series La Caida.

In this Netflix special, Veer Das: Landing, the comedian talked about the intersection between Indian and American cultures but through the lens of politics.

Earlier while talking about his nomination, Vir Das said that he thinks there is a unique vacancy in the world for a global comedy voice outside India. "If an American comic can take me to Ohio or where you grew up, why can't I take you to Mumbai or Delhi? Comedy has emerged as a separate genre, in such a situation it will be a big thing to promote it and take the comic forward," said Vir Das.

Also Read: Emmy awards: Shefali Shah misses best actress award to Karla Souza for La Caida

This year about 56 candidates from over 20 countries were nominated for the Emmys. This not only highlighted the global reach but also talks about the impact of the International Emmy Awards. On the Indian front, Vir Das was nominated along with fellow Indian nominees such as Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh for Delhi Crime Season 2 and Rocket Boys. While Shah lost to Karla Souza for La Caida, Jim lost to Martin Freeman for The Responder.

​

Latest Entertainment News