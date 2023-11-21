Emmy Awards: Shefali Shah misses Best Actress Award to Karla Souza for La Caida

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Shefali Shah at Emmy Awards 2023

Emmy Awards, one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the world was held in New York City. This time two Indian series on the OTT platform are nominated in the International Emmy Awards 2023. In this, actress Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Season 2 and Veer Das's comedy special Veer Das: Landing are nominated. However, Shefali Shah could not bag the ward. She lost the Best Actor award to Mexican actor Karla Souza, who won the award for the series La Caida.

Let us tell you that in the second season of 'Delhi Crime', Shefali Shah once again played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. She was nominated for the Emmy Awards 2023 for his brilliant acting in this series. Earlier in the year 2020, 'Delhi Crime' had received the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. It became the first Indian series to receive an Emmy Award. This time, along with Shefali, Veer Das is also included in this race. Now it remains to see if he can win this title for India.

Veer Das also received a nomination at the 2021 International Emmy for his Netflix special 'Veer Das: For India'. This year he has made a comeback in the comedy category through 'Vir Das: Landing'. Both these nominations are also very important for Netflix India.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan shares motion poster of upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan on Instagram | Watch

Talking about the same, actress Shefali Shah had said that when she was shooting for Delhi Crime Season 2, its first season got the award in the Best Drama Series. It is a matter of pride for her. On his nomination, Vir Das said, "I think there is a unique vacancy in the world for a global comedy voice outside India. If an American comic can take me to Ohio or where you grew up, why can't I take you to Mumbai or Delhi? Comedy has emerged as a separate genre, in such a situation it will be a big thing to promote it and take the comic forward."

Latest Entertainment News