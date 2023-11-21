'Depressed, had 2 heart attacks': Anurag Kashyap's big revelation after Netflix shelved his project

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap is an Indian filmmaker and actor known for his works in Hindi cinema. He is the recipient of several accolades, including four Filmfare Awards. After the controversy between Saif Ali Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's Tandav, several projects were shelved to avoid backlash. Anurag Kashyap in a recent conversation with the Washington Post said, "It was my best work. I've never done such honest, important work. Why greenlight it, then change your mind? It's invisible censorship."

The filmmaker added, "Maximum City was where all my energy went. I was heartbroken. I totally lost it. After the film got shelved, he went into deep depression and took to drinking alcohol. He also revealed that he suffered two heart attacks during this period. Streaming was finally the space I was waiting for. The disappointment is it was supposed to be a revolution, but it was not. Like social media, it was supposed to empower people, but it became a tool". Maximum City is a non-fiction novel that depicts four perspectives on how people live in Mumbai. The book is also a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Anurag Kashyap got his major break as a co-writer in Ram Gopal Verma's crime drama Satya and made his directorial debut with Paanch, which never had a theatrical release due to censorship issues. His other notable works include Gulaal, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan and Sacred Games among others.

