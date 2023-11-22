Video: Sunny Deol gets emotional at IFFI 2023; Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2023) had a great beginning on 20th November in Panaji, Goa. Many stars of the Hindi film industry attended the opening ceremony of the event. These include a long list of guests ranging from actors to filmmakers and singers. Sunny Deol also arrived to attend this festival, where he was seen getting emotional on stage. A video of this incident is currently going viral on social media, in which Sunny Deol is seen crying.

Sunny Deol openly spoke about films at IFFI 2023 being held in Goa. During this, he told about his journey in his career till now. During this, he became very emotional while talking about his journey in Bollywood. During this conversation, he said that even after the success of Gadar released in 2001, he had to struggle a lot. After the success of this film, he was not getting any good films or scripts.

After this, director Rajkumar Santoshi, who was present on the stage with him, is seen calming him down. He is also seen saying 'The industry did not do justice to Sunny Deol's talent, but God did.' Sunny Deol is unable to stop himself after listening to Rajkumar Santoshi and starts crying on the stage in front of everyone. However, this is not the first time that Sunny Deol has been seen crying remembering the ups and downs of his life. Even before this, he has been seen getting emotional on many occasions.

The 54th International Film Festival of India Ceremony will be held from 20 to 28th of November. The film festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Central Government in collaboration with the Government of Goa. This time 250 films are going to be screened in this event. Apart from this, awards will also be given to the stars.

