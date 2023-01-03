Lakadbaggha Trailer: Animal-lover Anshuman Jha gets into action mode to protect the voiceless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRIDHIDOGRA Lakadbaggha will release on January 13

Lakadbaggha Trailer: The action-thriller which stars Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja in principal roles and is directed by Victor Mukherjee is slated to release on January 13. It promises to be full of action and the same has been hinted at in its trailer which was launched on Tuesday. It follows the story of an animal-loving character, played by Anshuman, who uses his martial arts skills to save the voiceless. The movie's subject has raised anticipation among the viewers.

Lakadbaggha trailer out!

Lakadbaggha packs a punch with raw hand-to-hand combat action and martial arts. But the movie is don't just about the action, it also has a soul and purpose. The central character of the film, Arjun (Anshuman Jha) is an unlikely hero, who learns from his father, played by Milind Soman, since his childhood to fight for those who don’t have a voice, the animals. And especially indie dogs. Lakadbaggha trailer has raised curiosity among the watchers. Lakadbaggha's narrative revolves around a vigilante in Kolkata who is searching for his missing indie dog Shonku and in the process unearths the illegal animal trade industry at Kolkata port. A war ensues between the animal trade Kingpin and the animal lover vigilante.

Lakadbaggha has an international crew

The action-packed scenes in Lakadbaggha have been shot by the French DOP Jean Marc Selva. The music is from Belgian composer Simon Fransquet. The action is choreographed by the team of Ketcha Khamphakdee, who is behind the Thai action film Ong Bak 2, starring Tony Jaa. Lakadbaggha marks the film debut of Television and OTT actress Ridhi Dogra. She will also be doing some action in the movie and the trailer shows her commanding presence.

