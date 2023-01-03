Gadar 2 FIRST look: Sunny Deol lifts giant wheel in most awaited Bollywood sequel of 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ZEESTUDIO Sunny Deol will be seen in the upcoming film Gadar 2

Gadar 2 first look has been released on social media by the production house Zee Studios. The movie starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the leading roles is slated for 2023 release and in a teaser video, the first look of the action drama, directed by Anil Sharma, has been revealed. Fans have been expressing their excitement by trending 'Gadar 2' hashtag on social media and Sunny's look as a 'sardar' has been shared online widely. The upcoming movie brings back a glimpse of the tough and rugged look of Sunny Deol and fans are now asking for the trailer to be released.

Gadar 2 FIRST glimpse is out!

In Gadar, which was released in 2001, Sunny Deol uproots a handpump from the ground and beats up his rivals. In Gadar 2's first glimpse, a similar scene has been recreated. Although Sunny's look in the movie has been revealed in only one shot in the Zee Studios teaser video, it has hinted that the movie will be action-packed. In the video, Sunny is seen lifting a giant wheel over his head as he shouts. It will surely take the fans back two decades when Gadar created box office history. The look and feel of Sunny's character has also been retained.

About Gadar 2 movie

The upcoming movie is a sequel to Sharma's 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, a partition-set drama that followed the story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl Sakina (Ameesha Patel). Gadar 2 has been shot in Himachal Pradesh, Lucknow and Indore. Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who played the son of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's character, is also returning for Gadar 2.

Apart from Gadar 2, the slate released by Zee studios also features movies like Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Alaya F's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat and projects featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Dulquer Salmaan, Rani Mukerji and others.

