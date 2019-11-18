Laal Singh Chaddha First Look: Aamir Khan will take your hearts away through the magic of his sparkling eyes

Fans are super excited about actor Aamir Khan's upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster film, Forrest Gump. The actor has been vigorously shooting for the film along with the lead actress Kareena Kapoor in Chandigarh from where a lot of stills have also been leaked increasing the excitement of the fans. Well, now the official poster has finally been released by the makers in which a 'turban headed' Aamir is seen in what seems like a train compartment.

The actor took to his social media and unveiled his first look from the film in which he can be seen sitting on the berth of the train with his eyes twinkling, bearded face, pink turban matched with his pink checkered shirt and grey trousers. Captioning the poster, Aamir wrote, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha." Have a look:

Just a few days back, the logo of the film was unveiled by the genius actor who shared the same with a caption, "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hain kahaani mein hum..."

Just like every time, the actor is in a mood to impress his fans as he has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his role. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020 and will be shot in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad among many other places.

