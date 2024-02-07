Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay: Saiee M Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa's fun-tastic trailer is out now

​Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa's rom-com Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay set in Agra has been promising to tickle the audience's funny bones with its release. While the story revolves around two lovers and their crazy families, the first glimpses of it with the teaser gave out a very fun vibe. And now the makers have given us a bigger peek into this modern-day love story. The film's trailer launch happened in Mumbai today. In the Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay trailer, two young lovers can be seen getting married, and the craziness that follows in their lives. A musical roller coaster of emotions will get you excited to know how it all ends for the Chawlas.

Watch the trailer here:

What did Guru and Saiee said about Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay?

During the trailer launch in Mumbai today, both the actors talked about their film and its experience. Guru Randhawa said that the team has done their bit in the film. He also added that this movie has all superstars, but the audience has to make the film a mega superstar. "The film is about a common man and their life, so we want you all to see the movie and support it," said the debutant.

On the other hand, Saiee said that the Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay crew has been the kindest, sweetest, and the most fun that she’s ever worked with and that reflects on screen. "It’s been a great experience, the entire filming and I’m so glad that it has turned out so well," said the Dabangg 3 actor.

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay makers and cast

While Guru looks charming, Saiee appears very graceful in the trailer. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut. Along with Saiee M Manjrekar, Anupam Kher and Ila Arun will also be seen in this Amit Bhatia production. It is produced by Mach Films, Amit Bhatia, and Laveena Bhatia. This PAN India movie directed by G Ashok. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay releases in theaters on February 16th, 2024.

