Censor board asks 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' makers to trim intimate scenes

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's starrer film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the theaters on February 9. This is a film showcasing AI technology in which Shahid and Kriti will be seen playing lead roles. Before release, the film received U/A certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification. However, CBFC has also suggested some changes in the film, including trimming out some intimate scenes.

The Central Board of Film Certification has suggested cutting some intimate scenes in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. According to the board's guidelines, up to 25 percent of intimate scenes will have to be removed from the film. Earlier there was an intimate scene of 36 seconds in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which has now been reduced to 27 seconds.

Suggestion to change THIS word

In the second part of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the word 'Daru' (liquor) has been used, which has been suggested to be replaced with the word 'Drink'. Apart from this, CBFC has also asked the makers to write anti-smoking messages in Hindi in big font. After all these changes, the board has given U/A certification to this romantic drama film.

Run time of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

After all the cuts and changes of CBFC, now the run time of the Shahid-Kriti starrer has become 2 hours 23 minutes, and 15 seconds. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are in lead roles in this film directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah. Shahid Kapoor is going to be seen in a romantic comedy after so long, while Kriti Sanon will play the role of an AI robot. The film releases on February 9, 2024, in theaters.

