The Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur starrer's 1st song 'Nandanandanaa' is out now | Watch Video

Sita Ramam famed Mrunal Thakur will next be seen opposite Arjun Reddy famed actor Vijay Deverakonda. Their upcoming film 'The Family Star' was announced last year, and today the makers have released its first song. However, the song does not have any movie visuals. To continue the suspense the makers have released a lyrical video song on Wednesday.

Nandanandanaa is out now

The Family Star's first song Nandanandanaa is out now. The song is sung by Sid Sriram. Gopi Sundar has given the music to Nandanandanaa and lyrics are from Anantha Sriram.

Recently, Mrunal opened up about The Family Star and revealed that her character in the film is quite funny. The actress said that this film is for all those people who complain that she often makes them cry on screen. "The film has dance, beautiful songs, beautiful visuals, I mean it has everything that people want to see. I want to shock and surprise people with the film. Working with Parashuram sir was also fun," said Mrunal.

The Family Star will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur will play the main leads in the film. The film has been directed by Parasuram. The Family Star has been shot in India and New York.

Mrunal was last seen opposite South superstar Nani in Hi Nanna. The film performed well at the box office. It has been released on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Ananya Pandey starrer Liger. The film not only failed at the box office but the actor also had to take the blunt from audiences. They will next be seen together in The Family Star. The film releases on April 5, 2024, in theatres.

