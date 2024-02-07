Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salaar in English dubbing available, fans upset as Hindi version is still out of question

Salaar is included in the list of big hit films of the year 2023. This film, that released in December, earned huge sums at the world box office. Recently the film was streamed on the OTT platform, but only in South languages. Now a dubbed version of the film has been released but to fans' dismay, it's not Hindi.

Prabhas fans were waiting for the OTT release of Salaar after the theatres. About a month later, the film was released on Netflix, but only in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Now, given the huge demand from fans, the makers have released another version of the film. They took to social media and informed that the English dubbed version of the film has been released on OTT.

Hindi fans are disappointed once again!

Salaar fans have been waiting for the Hindi version and were disappointed again. Prabhas' Hindi-speaking fans have been waiting for the OTT release of the Hindi dubbed version of the film since its release in theatres. In such a situation, releasing the film first in South and now in English has come as a disappointment for them. Moreover, the makers have kept quiet on the Hindi dubbed version of the film.

Ever since the movie was announced to be hitting OTT, the Hindi belt has been waiting for its Hindi version. What comes as a shock is that the makers could release the film in English for foreign viewers but could not release it in Hindi, where the film earned the most.

The Star cast of Salaar

Prashant Neel has directed Salaar and the film has been produced under the banner of Hombale Films. Prabhas has played the lead role in Salaar. Apart from him, the star cast also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Ishwari Rao, Shriya Reddy, Tinu Anand, and Jagapathi Babu.

