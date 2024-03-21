Kapkapiii: Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror-comedy, share first poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for Kapkapiii

Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, the beloved duo from the Golmaal franchise, are teaming up again for a new horror-comedy film titled Kapkapiii. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, known for his hilarious movies like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money, Kapkapiii promises to tickle your funny bone and send shivers down your spine, just like the title suggests.

The lead actors Tusshar and Shreyas shared the motion poster of Kapkapiii on their Instagram profile on Thursday. "A combination of Horror and Comedy you have never seen before! Laugh! Shiver! Laugh! Shiver! Repeat! when you say #aatmajidarshandona," read Kapoor's caption.

Laughter, Thrills, and a Reunion

Shreyas Talpade promises a unique cinematic experience: "Forget the dark and serious films flooding theaters these days. Kapkapiii is a genuine horror-comedy! Expect laugh-out-loud moments that will have you rolling in the aisles, alongside scenes that will give you genuine goosebumps."

Tusshar Kapoor shared what drew him to the project: "The script was hilarious! Plus, the team had a fantastic energy, especially Sangeeth, who I previously collaborated with on Kya Kool Hain Hum. My character is a unique blend of comedic and spooky elements, unlike anything I've played before."

He hinted at some surprising twists and turns: "The film will keep you guessing at every turn, and that's exactly what my character is like – full of surprises. Working with Sangeeth and Shreyas has been incredible, and their camaraderie has definitely helped elevate my performance as a comedic actor."

Kapkapiii makers, cast, and release date

Kapkapiii is produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment. The film is written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi. Apart from Shreyas and Tusshar, the supporting cast, features Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. While a release date hasn't been announced yet, the buzz is that it's hitting theaters soon.

