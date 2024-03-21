Who is TM Krishna? Here's everything you need to know about the Indian Carnatic vocalist

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Here's everything you need to know about TM Krishna

Thodur Madabusi Krishna, better known as TM Krishna was recently awarded with Sangita Kalanidhi of 2024. However, he's also engrossed in the latest controversy as Carnatic singers Ranjani and Gayatri had withdrawn from the Music Academy Conference citing TM Krishna's participation. The duo also posted a series of tweets claiming that he has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world. But do you know who is TM Krishna and how did an Indian Carnatic singer, author, activist, and writer won the Ramon Magsaysay Award, which is Asia's premier prize and highest honour?

TM Krishna's early life and career

TM Krishna was born on January 22, 1976, to parents who had a keen interest in the arts, especially Carnatic music. Krishna's parents ensured that he experienced the classical arts from an early age. Krishna's acting career began at the age of 12 with his first concert in the Spirit of Youth Series organized by the Music Academy, Chennai (India). Since then he has performed widely at various festivals and venues around the world, including the Madras Academy of Music, the National Center for the Performing Arts (India), John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, to name a few.

The song 'Venpura' from the film Gypsy (2019 film) directed by Raju Murugan is the first playback song of Krishna. Moreover, TM Krishna's music is often considered soulful and full of 'raaga bhava'.

Awards and honours

In 2016, he was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for his "tremendous commitment as an artist and his advocacy of the power of art to heal India's deep social divisions, breaking down the barriers of caste and class to make music not only for the few but also for the few."He has been awarded the Sangeet Kalanidhi for 2024 by the Music Academy, Madras.

His award list also includes the prestigious Indira Gandhi Award (2017) given for his services to promotion. Professor V. Aravindakshan Memorial Award (2017) for preserving national unity in the country and connecting Carnatic music with the common man.

