Music Academy slams Ranjani and Gayatri over protest against musician TM Krishna

The Music Academy situated in Madras responded to Carnatic singers Ranjani and Gayatri over their protest against Indian Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna on Thursday. The Academy expressed disappointment over Ranjani and Gayatri's claims and said that they were 'shocked by their vituperative content'. The Music Academy President, N Murali wrote a letter to the Carnatic singer duo on March 21st. For the unversed, Ranjani and Gayatri had withdrawn from the Music Academy Conference citing TM Krishna's participation. Krishna was awarded Sangita Kalanidhi of 2024.

What did Music Academy President N Murali write in his letter?

The Music Academy's president Murali asserted that he had received Carnatic singers' joint letter of 20th, March 2024. "I was shocked by both its vituperative content, which is replete with unwarranted and slanderous assertions and insinuations verging on defamation, and its vicious tone against a respected senior fellow musician. This year the Executive Committee of the Academy chose TM Krishna for this accolade based on his excellence in music over a long career, with no extraneous factions influencing his choice (sic)," the Academy's president wrote.

Ranjani and Gayatri posted a series of tweets on March 20

Moreover, the Carnatic singers Ranjani and Gayatri posted a series of tweets on X citing their issues with the fellow musician. "His actions have tried to spread a sense of shame in being a Carnatic musician and has been exhibited through his consistent denigration of spirituality in music. He has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world, willfully and happily stomped over the sentiments of this community, and insulted most respected icons like Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi," read their tweets.

The music industry seems divided over this debate. While several sided with Ranjani and Gayatri, many including playback singer Chinmayi Sripada congratulated TM Krishna. The singer also raised some important questions. However, Sangita Kalanidhi of 2024 awardee TM Krishna has not yet reacted to this controversy.

