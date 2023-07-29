Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has THIS advice for Ranveer Singh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After the release of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Kangana Ranaut yet again took a dig at the filmmaker and accused him of 'perpetually regressing Indian cinema' with such films. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film hit the silver screen on July 28 and managed to earn over Rs 11 crore on its opening day.

In this episode, Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and slammed Johar. She wrote, "Indian audiences watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science aur yahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona, lekin why he needs 250 cr to make a daily soap? Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same film nth time....calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it...Don't waste funds it's not easy time for the industry, retire now and let young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films."

The actor further tagged Ranveer Singh and advised him to not get influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense. She added that Singh should dress as a normal human being like veteran actors Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna dressed back then.

"Indian people can't identify with a cartoon-looking person calling himself a hero, please see all South heroes how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity. They look manly and dignified. People don't ruin the culture in our country," she said.

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Dhakad co-starring Arjun Rampal. The film failed miserably at the box office. On the other hand, Karan Johar returned as director after a seven-year-long hiatus, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is his first film after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

Also Read: Taali teaser out: Sushmita Sen is unrecognisable as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant | WATCH

Latest Bollywood News