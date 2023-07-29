Taali teaser out: Sushmita Sen is unrecognisable as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sushmita Sen as Taali

After winning hearts in Aarya, Sushmita Sen is all set to woo her fans with her next promising web series Taali. Based on the life of the transgender activist Shree Gauri Sawant, the series will premiere on JioCinema for free from August 15.

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the web series has been written by Kshitij Patwardhan and backed by Arjun Singh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar, and Afeefa Suleman Nadiadwala.

Taali teaser out

The teaser begins with Sushmita Sen putting on a red bindi which reflects her power. Sen then says 'Yeh kahani isi ki hai gaali se taali tak.' The frame then shifts to her struggle and fight against the system, which is not ready to recognise the third gender. Sen's character in the film looks fierce and the actor looks unrecognisable as Shree Gauri Sawant.

Watch Taali teaser here:

Sharing the teaser of the film, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and wrote, "Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug."

Check out Sushmita Sen's post here:

Who is Shreegauri Sawant?

Gauri Sawant was the first transgender to file a petition in the Supreme Court of India for the adoption rights of transgender people. Born as Ganesh in Pune, she became the goodwill ambassador of the Election Commission in Maharashtra and was the petitioner in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case.

In 2008, she adopted a girl named Gayatri after her mother succumbed to AIDS. Gauri went on to feature in a Vicks ad that depicted her story and her adoption journey.

Also Read: International Friendship Day 2023: From Veerey Di Wedding to Cocktail, films that redefined female friendships

Latest Entertainment News