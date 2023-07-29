International Friendship Day 2023: From Veerey Di Wedding to Cocktail, films that redefined female friendships

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood films on female friendships

Female friendships are no doubt beautiful. These friendships inspire you to be yourself because there's a constant ringing in your head that keeps saying that she is there to back you against all the odds. She is your motivation to stay your wild self, to drag yourself to work every day, and to go bonkers. Over the years, Bollywood filmmakers and writers have treated moviegoers with some of the best stories that have redefined and reinvented female friendships.

As International Friendship Day 2023 is just around the corner, let's revisit the Hindi films that portrayed the relationship and remained in the hearts of fans.

Queen

Vikas Bahl's film Queen was Kangana Ranaut's breakthrough performance. Released in 2014, Queen depicted female friendship beyond cultural differences and language barriers. When Rani lands in Paris, she finds Vijaylaxmi. A free-spirited woman who takes care of Rani and instills confidence in her.

Veerey Di Wedding

Directed by Shashanka Gosh, Veerey Di Wedding follows four women Kalindi, Sakshi, Avni, and Meera, and how they keep up with each other amid turmoil in their respective lives. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

Pink

The Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's film stars Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles. The film depicts the brave friendship of three women who stand firm for each other and fight against molestation. Pink also stars Amitabh Bachchan in an important role.

Cocktail

Helmed Homi Adajania, Cocktail follows the roller coaster friendship of Veronica, played by Deepika Padukone, and Meera, played by Diana Penty. Free-spirited Veronica helps Meera in a foreign country and invites her to live with her. Two women with different backgrounds and ideologies cross the path and then create the tale of friendship and how they choose each other over a man.

