Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: All time hit dialogues of Munna Bhai MBBS star

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most influential stars in Bollywood. With his films like Saajan, Sadak, Khalnayak, Hassena Maan Jaayegi, Munna Bhai MBBS, and others, the actor proved his versatility and continues to surprise fans with his acting prowess.

Dutt turned 64 on July 29. In a career spanning more than four decades, he touched all the genres and is now ruling the OTT platforms. His life has always remained in the limelight given his love life and court cases. However, Dutt fought all the odds and continued to give back-to-back impeccable performances.

On the occasion of his 64th birthday, let's revisit some of his popular dialogues that have remained in the hearts of his millions of fans.

Insaaf Na Kanoon De Sakta Hai Na Police … Agar Koi Insaaf De Sakta Hai … To Ek Insaan Doosre Insaan Ko De Sakta Hai—Khalnayak

Zindagi ke har natak mein ek hota hai nayak … aur ek hota hai—Khalnayak

Jab tu smile karta hai na ... toh aisa lagta hai ki kya mast life hai— Munna Bhai MBBS

Badi muddat se mere dil mai ek tasveer behti hai, teri zulfon ki chaao mai meri taqdeer behti hai—Saajan

Zindagi mein luck bhi sirf uska saath deta hai ... jis mein jeetne ka jazba ho—Luck

Aaj ke jeevan ka doosra naam hai - rokda, paisa, maal—Agneepath

Dost mar sakta hai dosti nahi—LOC

Har khote jaisi dikhne wali cheej khoti nahi hoti aur har bhook ka ilaaj roti nahi hoti—Son of Sardaar

Woh bahar casualty mein koi marne ki haalat mein raha ... to usko form bharna zaroori hai kya?—Munna Bhai MBBS

Ye more ka takht aur kohinoor badi mashaqqat se paya jata hai, cheen ne se nahi milta—Panipat

Aye Mamu … jadoo ki jhappi de daal aur baat khatam—Munna Bhai MBBS

Ab Gandhiji Ko Hi Le Lo … Puri Zindagi Ahinsa Ahinsa Ke Peeche Bhaagte Rahe … Aur Humne Unki Photo Aaisi Cheez Par Chaap Di … Joh Hinsa Ki Sabse Badi Jhad Hai … Paisa—Musafir

Also Read: RRKPK Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer gets big fat opening

Latest Entertainment News