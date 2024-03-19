JNU teaser out: Vinay Sharma's directorial showcases dilemma of student politics inside university

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM JNU teaser

The bollywood industry has always taken up the initiative to showcase serious issues, be it about politics or social issues. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of JNU- Jahangir National University. The film showed three important pointers it is an anti-national, criminal conspiracy, sedition post-terrorism.

The teaser showcased the clash of different ideologies, a constant struggle for taking over power and political manoeuvrings. The video also showed the challenges and darker aspects of student activism at the university. Fans took to the comment section to express their opinion. One user said, "Super excited for Rashmi Desai... waiting for April 5". Another user said, "The video is great". "Thanks for Vinay Sharma", wrote the third user. Another YouTube user said, "That Kick Gives Goosebumps That What They Require From Us".

Directed by Vinay Sharma, the film will also feature Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Atul Pandey, Kunj Anand, Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Rashmi Desai and Sonnali Seygall among others. The film is set to release in theatres on April 5 this year.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan is currently basking in the success of his latest series Maamla Legal Hai. The series tells the story in which chaos collides with the letter of the law at the District Court of Patparganj, where quirky employees work to uphold justice. However, their daily escapades are not without a few objections. Maamla Legal Hai also stars Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, Anjum Batra and Anant Joshi among others. The show airs on Netflix.

Urvashi Rautela and Honey Singh collaborated for the second time for their song Second Dose or Vidgiyan Heeryan" after Love Dose which was released in 2014.

