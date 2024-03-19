Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Who is Fazilpuria? Know all about 'Kar Gayi Chull' singer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fazilpuria

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. He was arrested by Noida Police for allegedly providing snake venom at a rave party and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. A video of Elvish and Fazilpuria with a snake is currently on the radar of Noida Police. The police are also investigating the connection between Fazilpuria and snake charmer Rahul. Who is Fazilpuria and how is he connected to the snake venom case?

Fazilpuria whose real name is Rahul Yadav is a resident of Fazilpur near Gurugram. To be popular and make a name for himself and his village he changed his name from Rahul to Fazilpuria. Rahul has always wanted to do something different right from childhood. His education took place in a private school in Gurugram.

After completing his education, he turned to music and showed sheer dedication. He gained recognition nationwide after singing the hit track Kar Gayi Chull from Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt starrer Kapoor & Sons. Following this, he lent his voice to many songs.Fazilpuria has always been inclined to have a luxurious lifestyle and to showcase this he has a collection of expensive cars. Apart from clothes, watches and shoes of luxury brands.

Fazilpuria is also fond of collecting guns. A glimpse of his luxurious lifestyle can be seen in most of his videos, reels and pictures. He has 1 million followers. Fazilpuria has sung songs including Lala Chori, Balam Ka System, Party by Fazilpuria, Gori Ghani, Lakk, Billi Billi, Kehndi Hundi Si, Million Dollar, Pallo Latke ( Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana), Jimmy Choo (Fryday), Goosebump (Kung Fu Yoga), 2 Many Girls, Haryana Roadways, Chull, Kharch Karod, Fateh Anthem.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda makes THIS dish for her 'first rasoi' after wedding with Pulkit Samrat

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav shifted from quarantine cell to a high-security barrack | Deets inside