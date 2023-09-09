Jawan box office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan continues to rule the box office, film crosses Rs 100 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

After earth-shattering success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with Atlee's Jawan. The film stars Nayanthara as the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and released on September 7. On its opening day, Jawan emerged to be the biggest opener of all time in Hindi cinema, and seemingly, the Jawan fever is not going to rest anytime soon.

On Day 2 in theaters, Jawan crossed the Rs 100 crore mark just like that. The action-drama earned Rs 53 crore on its second day, which is comparably less than its Day 1. However, the total earnings of Jawan stand at Rs 127.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. On its opening day, Shah Rukh Khan-led film collected Rs 74.5 crore—Rs 65.5 crore, Rs 5.3 crore, and Rs 3.7 crore in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu respectively.

Jawan's overall occupancy rate on Day 2 was recorded at 42.51 per cent in the Hindi version and the night shows witnessed the highest percentage of the audience.

Jawan's overall occupancy rate on Friday, September 8, Hindi

Morning shows: 18.17 per cent

Afternoon shows: 31.31 per cent

Evening shows: 49.84 per cent

Night shows: 70.73 per cent

On Friday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that Jawan collected Rs 22.45 crore in total at all three national chains. While PVR and INOX earned Rs 17.90 crore, Cinepolis contributed Rs 4.55 crore.

Backed by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Atlee, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. It should be noted that Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi have worked together in films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Imaikka Nodigal, and others.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. It will be the first collaboration of the star with the Pink actor.

