Jamal Kudu: Bobby Deol's entry in Animal is a new rage, know about its origin and more

Lord Bobby has arrived! But he didn't return alone. With him, he brought a new storm on social media which is not going to slow down anytime soon. If you are still wondering what is it all about, you might have been asleep for a decade. Bobby Deol returned to the big screen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which has shattered multiple records at the box office. The actor played Abrar and has a special entry with an over-the-top song, Jamal Kudu.

Be it Instagram or Twitter, now X, Jamal Kudu is everywhere. Social media users have triggered a massive deluge by sharing their versions of the song. While it's hard to decipher the lyrics, the song is equally addictive. Amidst the love Jamal Kudu has been receiving, the makers decided to release the complete entry of Deol within a week after Animal's release.

If you are someone who fell in love with the song and want to know the history behind it, we got you covered.

Jamal Kudu origin

Originally called Jamaal Jamaaloo, the popular Iranian song was first crooned in the 1950s by the Shirazi Choir of the Kharazemi Girls High School. The lyrics of the song are said to have originated from south Iran and were adapted from a poem written by Iranian poet Bijan Smandar.

Watch Bobby Deol's entry here:

Music composer Harshvardhan Rameshwar recreated the song for Sandeep Reddy Vanga and named it Jamal Kudu. The English translation of the lyrics goes like this: ”Oh my cutie, don’t play with my heart; You are leaving, embarking on a journey; And I’m getting crazy; Oh my love, my beloved”.

Ever since Animal released, social media users couldn't keep calm and managed to dig out the original version of Jamal Kudu.

Watch the video here:

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoorm Animal hit the silver screen on December 1.

