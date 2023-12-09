5 Zoya Akhtar films that warm the heart with tales of friendship and romance

Follow us on Must-watch films by Zoya Akhtar that celebrate friendship and romance

Zoya Akhtar is credited for bringing the best ensembles on screen. The cinematic magic of the filmmaker is many things: the art of justifying every character, the cool breeze of love, and celebrating friendship through lifelong memories. From Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. to Dil Dhadakne Do to Gully Boy, Akhtar has blessed Bollywood with some of the most beautiful movies.

If you're someone who is beguiled by Zoya Akhtar's filmmaking, take a look at her 5 movies that warm the heart with tales of friendship and romance.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

The list would be incomplete with Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. Set on the backdrop of Goa, six couples embark on the four-day honeymoon. Starring Kay Kay Menon, Abhay Deol, Minissha Lamba, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Raima Sen, Ameesha Patel, Dia Mirza, and others, the film feels like a deep dive into the trials and tribulations of a relationship. Through Oscar Fernandes and Naheed, the film explores the idea of second marriage and mending broken bits of existence. Through six distinctive couples and their 'not-so-perfect' relationships, this film by Zoya Akhtar is a masterpiece.

Luck By Chance

Zoya Akhtar made her directorial debut with Luck By Chance in 2009. And yes, this is one of the most underrated Bollywood films that needs to be seen by cinema buffs. Vikram is an aspiring actor from Delhi who moves to Mumbai to become a big Bollywood star. He crosses his path through Sona and the duo ends up falling for each other. Sona's one move lands Vikram the lead role in a big film, however, her heart is broken as Vikram leads another path. The film gives a glimpse of showbiz and how one loses himself when overwhelmed with fame and success.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobra is among the most celebrated films of Bollywood. With old grudges in their hearts, three childhood friends go on a road trip to Spain. Be it Imraan and Arjun's fight in the middle of the road over an old crush to Arjun and Laila's innocent attraction to Imraan's reunion with his estranged father Salman Habib, the film not only explores the nuisances of friendship but also advocates for living like there's no tomorrow.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The ensemble cast of Dil Dhadakne Do includes Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, and Rahul Bose. The film exposes the crooked relationships in 'high-class' society. Through Ayesha and Manav, the film sparks a conversation about marital rape. On the other hand, Kabir's romantic approach to Farah highlights the repercussions of being secretive in a love relationship.

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt came together for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's film. Gully Boy is an ode to artists from the underprivileged society, who do not stop dreaming. Through Murad and Safeena, the film serves an innocent romantic dish. It also calls attention to the selfless friendships.

