Fighter Teaser Out: 5 other Bollywood films based on Indian Air Force valour

The fighter teaser featuring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor was released today. The snippets of the teaser have taken over social media and netizens. The entertainment industry has been enthralling the audience for many decades. And many films have been made on the Indian Air Force and its valour. Here's a list of those films which will fill you with pride and respect for the Indian Air Force.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

The first film on this list is Bhuj: The Pride of India. Ajay Devgn is in the lead role in this film. Bhuj movie is based on the war between India and Pakistan in 1971. The film has captured the real essence of sacrifice and patriotism and reminds the viewers about a very important chapter of India.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

This film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, the first female pilot of the Indian Air Force, in which Janhvi Kapoor has played the lead role. In this film, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Gunjan Saxena's father. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl very well deals with the courage of an Indian Air Force pilot, the love of a father and daughter, and the pride of being a woman.

Sangam

The film 'Sangam', directed by Bollywood superstar Raj Kapoor, is the story of Flight Lieutenant Sundar Khanna. Raj Kapoor also acted in this film, along with Vyjayanthimala Mala and Rajendra Kumar played lead roles in the film. This film was released in 1964.

Mausam

Shahid played the role of an Indian Air Force soldier in Mausam along with Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. This film depicts the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Mumbai riots. This film, directed by Pankaj Kapoor, was released in the year 2011.

Hindustan Ki Kasam

This film released in 1973 was liked a lot by the audience. This film was directed by Chetan Anand. The film Hindustan Ki Kasam is based on the role of the Indian Air Force during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Priya Rajvansh and Raj Kumar played important roles in this film. This one is another great creation of the Indian entertainment industry.

Several other films have depicted the true valour of the Indian Air Force, like Shah Rukh Khan's Veer Zara, Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti, Ramanand Sagar's Lalkar, Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, Sunny Deol's Maa Tujhe Salaam, and Kunal Kapoor's Vijeta.

