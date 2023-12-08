Netizens hail Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's chemistry in the Fighter teaser

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's chemistry gets applauded

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are gearing up for their next release. The teaser of their film Fighter was released today and social media users have been having a tough time keeping their calm ever since. The Fighter teaser had everything from romance to action and a nice dose of patriotism. Lead actors Roshan and Padukone along with veteran actor Anil Kapoor had a fair share in the theater but Deepika and Hrithik's fiery chemistry was the highlight.

Twitter users have been sharing the Fighter teaser screenshots and are hailing the lead actors' chemistry. A scene from the film where Deepika and Hrithik can be seen on a beach in swimwear is the most talked about. There's also a snippet of DP kissing the Greek god. Ever since the makers of Fighter dropped the teaser, fans have been asking for more.

For the unversed, this is the first time that both these superstars of Bollywood will be seen sharing screen space. Audiences have been asking makers to pair Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan together ever since they appeared in a reality show in 2015. But finally, Yash Raj Films and Pathaan and War director Sidharth Anand made their dream come true. Moreover, the actors themselves seemed pretty eager to work with each other. Significantly, Deepika had mentioned that she shared amazing chemistry with Hrithik when she appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 8 along with her husband Ranveer Singh.

Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor among others. Fighter serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

