Jacqueline Fernandez roped in to play lead opposite John Abraham in Attack

Jacqueline Fernandez will star opposite John Abraham in Attack

Actor John Abraham is currently prepping for his next home production, Attack. Debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand will helm the project which starts filming from December this year.

Now a source close to the project has revealed that makers of the film have roped in Jacqueline Fernandez to play the lead opposite to John Abraham. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the source said, "It's Jacqueline Fernandez. Jackie has been roped in to essay the role of the primary female protagonist. Hers is an action-packed role as well. Jacqueline was in talks with Laksh for some time and they wanted to do a film together. When he narrated the story of Attack to her, she immediately liked it and gave her nod to the project. She has also signed on the dotted line."

"They were thinking of actresses and they locked Jacqueline because of her athletic figure and her action prowess. Jackie is terrific with stunts and that's also one of the major highlights in Attack," the source added.

In July this year, John took to his Instagram to announce the film which will be a hostage crisis thriller where John will be back into the action hero avatar.

Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Netflix's original drive will join the team of Attack from January 2020. John Abraham is currently busy with his upcoming comedy film Pagalpanti which is directed by Anees Bazmi. The trailer of the film was unveiled a few days back, Pagalpanti stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and will release on November 22.