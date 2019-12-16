Image Source : TWITTER It's Darbar Vs Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji this January 2020. Are you ready for the big box office clash?

Rajnikanth's Darbar, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are all set to clash at the box office. It will be interesting to see which movie wins the box office battle. While Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, who survived the catastrophes of an acid attack, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji is based on the life of a Maratha soldier. All three movies have the fans excited with its intriguing posters and impressive star cast and, this surely paves way for one of the biggest box office clashes of 2020.

"Rajnikanth’s film was initially supposed to release around January 15, later the date was changed to January 10 and now it is releasing on January 9. His films have always created a lot of buzz, although some of his last films have not done exceptional business, they did open well. This particular film will definitely pose a challenge for both Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. Both the films are going to clash at the box office and now they will have to share screens with Rajnikanth’s film at least down south", a source was earlier quoted as saying.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the clash and wrote, "Clash CONFIRMED: #Tanhaji: #TheUnsungWarrior versus #Chhapaak versus #Darbar [#Hindi]... #AjayDevgn, #Kajol, #SaifAliKhan versus #DeepikaPadukone versus #Rajinikanth".

Deepika’s film is set in the north while Ajay’s film has Maharashtra’s backdrop. So their target audiences are different but since three films releasing together is always not advisable as three of them will have to suffer at the box office.

Deepika Padukone left fans and the Bollywood film industry speechless when Chhapaak trailer was released recently.

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji will take the audience back in time to relive Indian history.