Independence Day 2022: Patriotic dialogues of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & others from Bollywood films

Independence Day 2022: India celebrates 75 years of independence this year. It is one of the most significant days in our country's history when we got freedom from the British Empire in the year 1947. And like always, Bollywood has treated cinephiles with movies and dialogues that have lighted the patriotic fire among the viewers. From Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Akshay Kumar's Namaste London, Aamir Khan's Mangal Pandey to John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate, Bollywood has always been pumping patriotism in the citizens of the country with its plethora of nation-loving dialogues. As the country is all set to celebrate the 75 years of Independence Day, here are some of the patriotic dialogues from the films you should watch on August 15.

Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India

Mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hai na dikhai dete hai . sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai, INDIA.

Ajay Devgn in The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

Aap namak ka haq adaa kijiye, main mitti ka haq adaa karta hun

Aamir Khan's dialogue in Mangal Pandey

Yeh azaadi ki ladai hai ... guzre hue kal se azaadi ... aane waale kal ke liye

Akshay Kumar in Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

Hazaro ko mitane ka irada rakhne wale jab woh terrorist apni jaan de sakte hai, toh hum log Raksha karne wale nahi de sakte?

Alia Bhatt's Raazi dialogue

Watan ke aage kuch nahi, khud bhi nahi

Vicky Kaushal's dialogue from Uri: The Surgical Strike

Yeh Hindustan ab chup nahi behtega ... yeh naya Hindustan hai ... yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi.

Sunny Deol in Gadar

Humara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega

Akshay Kumar's dialogue from Baby

Akshay Kumar: "Religion wala jo column hota hai, usmein hum bold aur capital mein INDIAN likhte hain"

