Ileana D'Cruz is all smiles with her 'first real Valentine' Michael Dolan | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ileana D'Cruz is all smiles with her 'first real Valentine' Michael Dolan

As Valentine's Day swept across the globe on February 14, Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz also found herself immersed in the fever of love. Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, the 'Main Tera Hero' star shared an adorable picture captured alongside her partner and "studmuffin", Michael Dolan.

In the snapshot, Michael can be seen holding his ladylove around her waist. Dressed in sleek black ensembles, the couple radiates joy as they share a heartfelt laugh. Talking about their outfit, the 'Barfi' actress exudes elegance in a black gown paired with heels, her hair cascading gracefully. On the other hand, Michael complements her in a sharp suit. Accompanying the image, Ileana D’Cruz penned a sweet caption that read, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my studmuffin and my first real Valentine.”

Take a look at the post here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMIleana D'Cruz

Last year, Ileana D’Cruz welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Koa Phoenix Dolan, and subsequently relocated to the US to reside with her partner, Michael Dolan. However, in an interview with the Times of India, Ileana remained tight-lipped when questioned about her marital status with Michael, teasingly remarking, “It is nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right?”

The actress expressed her reservations about divulging details of her personal life, citing past experiences where she felt uncomfortable with public scrutiny. “It comes from a space where previously I talked about my relationship. I didn’t like how some people spoke about it back then. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family,” she added.

In the same interview, Ileana thanked Michael for his constant care and support and called him an “amazing partner”. “There are these intense emotions you go through after having a baby. I still am going through it. I am thankful that Mike (Michael Dolan) is such an amazing partner,” she said.

About Ileana D’Cruz's Work Front

Ileana D’Cruz, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, made her debut with the Telugu film 'Devadasu' in 2006. She has since graced the screen in numerous successful ventures including 'Rustom,' 'Barfi,' and 'Badshaho.' Her upcoming Bollywood project, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, is highly anticipated and set to release on March 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'Abhi hum khud bachche hai': Ankita Lokhande on family planning with Vicky Jain