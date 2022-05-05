Heropanti 2, Runway 34 box office collection: Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn films fail to dethrone KGF: Chapter 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Heropanti 2, Runway 34 box office collection day 6

Heropanti 2, Runway 34 box office collections: Both the Friday (April 29) Bollywood releases have fallen flat at the box office and have received a lukewarm response from the moviegoers. Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 continued their struggle to stay afloat during the Eid weekend as well. Even a national holiday couldn't save their sinking ship. However, Heropanti 2 managed to gain slight momentum when compared to its own collections. Unfortunately, this wasn't enough to surpass the record earnings of Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash. The collections of the two films are still in the single digits and the future also seems bleak with a dry Eid box office collection.

Film trade analyst, Ramesh Bala shared the early US estimates of the films, "1. #KGFChapter2 - $25,000 2. #Runway34 - $22,000."

About Heropanti 2

On its opening day, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 earned a total of Rs 7.50 crore. Gradually, it witnessed an even further drop. On Day 6, it's total box office collection stood at Rs 21.65 crore reportedly. The action-thriller presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who is seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. The film also stars Amrita Singh in crucial roles.

About Runway 34

Inspired by true events, 'Runway 34' also stars Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar. Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, the film arrived in theatres on April 29. Early estimates show that the film managed to collect in the range of Rs 2 to 2.15 crore on Day 6, May 4, leading to drop in collections by 40 percent.

Both Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 which were released in theatres on April 29 had high expectations due to an excellent star cast enjoyed by both the films. But nothing could save them in front of Prashanth Neel directorial KGF 2 which crossed Dangal's Hindi lifetime collection to become second biggest movie.